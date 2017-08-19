EFL: Swindon top League 2 as Forest Green Rovers claim first victory

Swindon Town have risen to the summit of the EFL League 2 table on goal difference after a narrow 1-0 away victory against Morecambe, Donal McDermott’s early strike giving Dave Flitcroft’s Robins their second win of the new season on the road.

Forest Green, meanwhile, fought back from 3-1 down at Huish Park to inflict defeat on Yeovil – their first in the Football League – with goals from Reece Brown, Charlie Cooper and Omar Buigel rewarding the away side with victory.

Cardiff City and Ipswich Town continued their perfect start to the EFL Championship season, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s continued scoring streak giving the Bluebirds an away win at fellow strong starters Wolves whilst Ipswich overturned Brentford 2-0 at home.

Reading came within a few penalty kicks of Premier League football in May, but their inconsistent start to the campaign continued with a narrow defeat away at Preston, and Bristol City’s home draw with Millwall was the Robins’ first goalless match of the new season.

A hat-trick for Connor Hourihane handed Aston Villa an emphatic 4-2 win against Norwich, Andre Green’s curling effort completing the rout.

QPR, Nottingham Forest, Derby County and both Sheffield clubs also picked up three points.

Wigan Athletic, Peterborough, Fleetwood and Shrewsbury continued their 100% records in the EFL League 1.

Bristol Rovers endured the scare of the afternoon when Bury mounted a surging comeback in injury time at the end of the match. Billy Bodin’s 85th minute goal had given the Pirates a 3-0 win but strikes from Jermaine Beckford and Nicky Ajose alarmingly reduced the arrears, though Rovers held on for the three points.

Doncaster Rovers and Blackpool played out a six-goal thriller, though the spoils ended even in a frustrating 3-3 draw.

Jake Forster-Caskey scored an injury time brace to help Charlton to a healthy 4-1 win over Northampton Town.

In the EFL League 2, Exeter City kept the pressure on Swindon with a 1-0 victory over Lincoln City.

Carlisle scored three goals in an hour to turn aside Cheltenham, as did Luton Town by the same scoreline.

Crawley Town remained rooted to the foot of the table after losing by a single goal away at Cambridge United.