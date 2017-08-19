Football: Eastleigh 2-0 Tranmere Rovers

Eastleigh Football Club moved up to 10th in the 2017/18 National League table with a 2-0 victory over experienced Football League side Tranmere Rovers at the Silverlake Stadium.

Ben Williamson continued his scoring streak with a fourth goal of the season, firing into the roof of the net just past the hour mark after being set through on goal by recent signing Sam Matthews.

Substitute Craig McAllister then secured the three points for Richard Hill’s Spitfires, Matthews again claiming the assist as he played a perfect free-kick in towards the forward who duly headed home.

Eastleigh will travel next to Leyton Orient, recently relegated from the EFL League 2, with the club subsidising away travel at £2 a ticket for supporters on Saturday [26th August].

After defeat at Woking in mid-week, the result will give the club a lift as they chase promotion to the Football League for the first time in Eastleigh’s history.