Premier League: Late Penalty Gives Southampton First Win Against West Ham

Southampton took their first victory of the new Premier League season after a late penalty from forward Charlie Austin fended off a comeback from visitors West Ham at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Manolo Gabbiadini opened the scoring just past the ten-minute mark for Saints, with Dusan Tadic doubling the home side’s advantage from the penalty spot half an hour later to mark his 100th league appearance in style.

Javier Hernandez then scored his first goal for West Ham on the stroke of half-time, doubling up fifteen minutes from time before Austin’s late strike held the spoils on the south coast.

Marko Arnautovic was sent off amid a poor disciplinary display from the Hammers, elbowing Jack Stephens before being dismissed.

Elsewhere, a debut goal for Jese gave Stoke City an unlikely victory at the Britannia Stadium over Arsenal, whilst Sadio Mane’s strike handed Liverpool the spoils against a resilient Crystal Palace by the same scoreline.

Manchester United continued their meteoric start to the campaign, turning aside Swansea 4-0 at the Liberty Stadium.

Free-scoring United opened the rout through Eric Bailly moments before the break, before three goals in the final ten minutes from recent signing Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial sealed a performance that manager Jose Mourinho described as “letting the horses run free”.

Bournemouth turned in a poor performance as Watford took three points courtesy of Richarlison and Etienne Capoue’s goals, and Leicester subjected Premier League new boys Brighton to their second successive defeat since promotion – including a goal for Shinji Okazaki in the first minute.

Hal Robson-Kanu scored the winner – then got sent off -as West Brom won away at Burnley by a single goal to nil.

On Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur will play their first league game at Wembley Stadium against champions Chelsea, with Huddersfield‘s first-ever home Premier League match against Newcastle the earlier kick-off.

Manchester City and Everton play on Monday evening at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester United’s second win of the season gives them the top spot in the standings, with several of their rivals yet to play on Sunday [20th August].