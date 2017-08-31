F1: Lewis Hamilton set to commit long-term future to Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton says he intends to renew his contract with Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team at the end of the current Formula 1 season.

The three-time World Champion also stated that, with a year remaining on his current deal to drive for the Silver Arrows, he hasn’t assessed options from any rival teams.

His 2017 title rival Sebastian Vettel recently signed a contract extension at Scuderia Ferrari until the end of 2020.

“I don’t know if everyone expected Sebastian to sign a three-year deal,” said Hamilton.

“It doesn’t really change much to me, because I planned to extend with the team, which we will do at some point in the second half of the season, or towards the end of the year.

“I know Toto has said that we’ll wait until the end of the season, because generally that’s what I like to do, there’s no rush. I still have another year, so we have a lot of time. I think my last contract went all the way into the mid-part of the season.

“There’s no rush, and I know the team is fully committed to me, and I’ve never picked up the phone and spoken to any of those other teams. I made that very clear to the guys.

“I’m not trying to weigh up my options, and if I was I’d call Toto and say I’m going to due diligence and see what options there are for me. Currently I have no plans to do that.

“It’s good for Sebastian that he’s signed there. I think all things happen for a reason, and in the kind of plan that I have coming up, my five years, whatever it is, six years that I have left in the sport, that piece of the puzzle is now in place, so it makes my decision moving forward a lot easier.”

After cutting Vettel’s lead in the standings to just seven points with victory last time out at Spa-Francorchamps, the duo will next lock horns at the Autodromo di Nazionale Monza this weekend during the Italian Grand Prix.