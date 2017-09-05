Latest
Credit: Mercedes

F1: Lewis Hamilton wins at Monza to claim World Championship lead

Lewis Hamilton led home Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas by a margin little under five seconds to claim a sixth victory of the 2017 Formula 1 season at the Italian Grand Prix, and with it relieve Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel of the lead in the World Championship.

The Briton’s third victory in Monza – following past successes in 2012 and 2014 – have given him a three-point advantage after title rival Vettel could only manage third.

Red Bull elected to take grid penalties for both their drivers but Daniel Ricciardo managed to fight back through to finish fourth ahead of Kimi Raikkonen – recently re-signed as a Ferrari driver for 2018 amid speculation about the Iceman’s future.

Esteban Ocon finished his 21st race in succession and netted a strong haul of points for Force India in sixth, with Williams’ Lance Stroll seventh after a strong qualifying left him starting from the front row.

The two drivers’ team-mates came next, with Felipe Massa leading home Sergio Perez in eighth.

Max Verstappen overcame a puncture to claim tenth and the final World Championship point, though his continued run of bad luck will do little to improve his move amid speculation his camp are evaluating a move away from Red Bull after 2018.

Both McLaren-Honda machines failed to reach the finish again, with Britain’s Jolyon Palmer another casualty for Renault.

The championship reconvenes under the floodlights of Marina Bay in Singapore on September 16/17.

