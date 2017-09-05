Football: England close to qualification after recovering to beat Slovakia

England are on the verge of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Moscow after recovering from an early setback to beat Slovakia 2-1 at Wembley last night.

Marcus Rashford – instrumental in allowing Stanislav Lobotka to steal in and place the ball past Joe Hart into the England net after less than three minutes – then regained his composure and scored the crucial winner just before the hour mark.

Eric Dier, recently returned from suspension and put back into the side by Gareth Southgate, placed a side-footed finish into the roof of the net on 38 minutes past Martin Dubravka to level the scores – assisted by Rashford.

The young Manchester United forward then collected the ball on the edge of the area fifteen minutes after the break and fired an effort into the bottom-left hand corner to give England the lead – and the three points.

It means Southgate’s side need just two points from their final two matches against Slovenia and Lithuania to secure their place at the finals.

Scotland’s 2-0 victory over Malta ensures they moved closer to securing second spot in England’s group, and a play-off position to seal their own place in Moscow.

England return to action at Wembley against Slovenia on Thursday 5th October.