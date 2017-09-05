Formula E: Alex Lynn unveiled as Lopez replacement at DS Virgin

Alex Lynn has been unveiled as a replacement for Jose Maria Lopez at the DS Virgin Formula E team from the start of the 2017/18 season.

DS Virgin have also confirmed that race-winner Sam Bird will remain with the outfit for a fourth consecutive season.

Lynn served as the team’s reserve driver last season and stepped up to driving duties when Lopez was forced to miss the double-header in New York because of his commitments driving for Toyota in the World Endurance Championship.

He duly claimed pole position on his debut, though retired from both races in NYC.

“I am over the moon at being promoted to a full-time drive with the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team,” said Lynn.

“Having worked very closely with them since January this year, it has been a genuine pleasure to learn from such a fantastic group of high quality engineers and to integrate myself into their set-up.

“Indeed, I have been made to feel very welcome throughout their organisation and I would specifically like to thank Alex Tai for not only giving me the chance to make my series debut in New York, but for subsequently promoting me to this full-time race seat.

“I am currently enjoying helping the team to further develop the car and intend to fully repay everyone’s faith in me on track next season.”