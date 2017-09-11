Eastleigh Sign Experienced Winger Gary McSheffrey Until January

Eastleigh Football Club have completed the signing of experienced left-winger Gary McSheffrey until January.

He made his debut in the Spitfires goalless draw away to Guiseley at the weekend and will remain with Richard Hill’s side for the next three months, at least.

McSheffrey held the record as the youngest ever player to take to the field in the Premier League, making his debut for Coventry City at just 16 years of age.

He has gone on to enjoy over 450 appearances in professional football for the likes of Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United, among others. He also represented England at youth level for both the under-18 and under-2o sides.

He began his career as a forward but has gradually adapted his style to become a versatile left-winger.

McSheffrey joins from Doncaster Rovers and has been allocated the No.28 shirt.