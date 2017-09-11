Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Credit: Eastleigh FC

Eastleigh Sign Experienced Winger Gary McSheffrey Until January

0
By on Sport


Eastleigh Football Club have completed the signing of experienced left-winger Gary McSheffrey until January.

He made his debut in the Spitfires goalless draw away to Guiseley at the weekend and will remain with Richard Hill’s side for the next three months, at least.

McSheffrey held the record as the youngest ever player to take to the field in the Premier League, making his debut for Coventry City at just 16 years of age.

He has gone on to enjoy over 450 appearances in professional football for the likes of Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United, among others. He also represented England at youth level for both the under-18 and under-2o sides.

He began his career as a forward but has gradually adapted his style to become a versatile left-winger.

McSheffrey joins from Doncaster Rovers and has been allocated the No.28 shirt.

Related posts:

  1. Football: Eastleigh Begin National League Season Away at Bromley
  2. Football: Eastleigh Add to Defensive Ranks with Boyce Signing
  3. Football: Winger Mark Yeates Headlines Three Transfers for Eastleigh
  4. Football: Eastleigh 3-0 Bournemouth XI
  5. Football: Bromley 0-0 Eastleigh
Tags:
avatar

Sport Editor at the Wessex Scene. Often found in the racing paddocks of the UK as a freelance national motorsport journalist or PR. Self-titled comedic genius, notorious wearer of Union-branded clothing.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply