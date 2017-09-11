F1: Sebastian Vettel Focused on the Long Game After Losing F1 Lead

Sebastian Vettel says he is focused on the long game, and that leading the Formula 1 World Championship standings is only important after the final race after losing his lead to Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton at Monza.

The Ferrari driver had led the points table at each round of the 21-race calendar thus far, but resurgent victories for Hamilton at Spa-Francorchamps and the Scuderia’s home event have handed the Briton a slender three-point lead.

The championship reconvenes after a week off at Marina Bay under the floodlights in Singapore this weekend, with seven races to go before the season-ending contest in Abu Dhabi.

Ferrari were, in truth, humbled in their own back yard by the Silver Arrows in Italy, and though Vettel acknowledges his third-place finish was the best on offer, he underlined his focus on the bigger picture.

“We were not as quick as the Mercedes, but considering where we started from, we got the best result in the race.”

“It was not ideal, but we are working very hard on what we want to achieve. The next tracks should be OK for us.

“We know we have got to work on ourselves and where. It was not a great day for us, but at the same time it was brilliant to feel all the passion. Leading the Championship is not important as much as winning the Championship, it’s where you are at the last race that counts. It is clear where we want to go, what we want to achieve.”