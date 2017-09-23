Sebastian Vettel Retains Faith in F1 Title Prospects Despite Singapore Setback

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel says the Italian outfit will have opportunities before the conclusion of the 2017 Formula 1 season to make amends for their nightmare in Singapore as both cars collided, handing Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton a 28-point lead in the standings.

Vettel, who started the floodlit race in Marina Bay from pole position on a circuit well-suited to Ferrari’s car, pulled across to the left to defend from a fast-starting Max Verstappen (Red Bull). With Vettel’s team-mate Kimi Raikkonen on Verstappen’s other side, the three crashed at close quarters, collecting Fernando Alonso in the process.

Vettel would continue but span on the approach to Turn 5, handing Hamilton a lead he duly converted in the race victory.

Just six races remain before the season concludes at Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi in November.

“I had an average start and then I moved slightly to the left trying to defend my position from Max,” explained Vettel.

“Then I got bumped on one side as Kimi’s car hit me. I’m not sure what happened. I span at turn 3, but that’s because the car was damaged already. Today we were on the wrong side of the track, which doesn’t help.

“But there is nothing we can do now and for sure it is bitter, and it’s a pity we couldn’t show our pace today; but we have other races ahead of us and I am sure there will be more opportunities for us.”