Premier League: Manchester City Stay Top With Victory at Chelsea

Manchester City claimed victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and stayed at the top of the table, as both teams were reduced to ten men during the seventh week of Premier League fixtures.

While Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata suffered from an injury in the first half, the latter team had to play the game without Sergio Aguero who fractured his ribs earlier this week in a car accident in Amsterdam. After a lot of close chances on both sides, Kevin de Bruyne’s unstoppable strike finally beat Thibaut Courtois during the second half.

Both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur dominated their games, drawing impressive scorelines and praise for strikers Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) and Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).

Manchester United had an easy win at home against Crystal Palace, keeping the latter at the foot of the table. Juan Mata opened the score in less than five minutes, while Romelu Lukaku, continuing his amazing start to life at United, ended the score at 4-0 after compatriot Marouane Fellaini scored twice.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane also scored twice against Huddersfield Town. Already winning 0-3 by half time, Moussa Sissoko scored during extra time to complete the rout. Thanks to this Tottenham rose to the third place.

Southampton unfortunately lost their away game against Stoke City. While the Saints almost drew the game after Maya Yoshida equalised in the second half, Peter Crouch fired home the decisive effort five minutes from time.

West Ham nearly put a draw in their game at home against Swansea City. Luckily for them, Diafra Sakho scored in the ninetieth minute to secure victory.

Saturday produced a brace of draws – West Bromwich Albion were leading 2-1 against Watford at half time, only for Richardson to score during extra time, saving his team from losing. Leicester were unable to score against perennial mid-table side AFC Bournemouth.

On Sunday, Arsenal won oven Brighton and Hove Albion at home. Though the team has won six out of seven games and is in the top five this season, Arsene Wenger, Arsenal’s manager, has expressed on BT Sport his disappointment that his players took it easy at this game, and hoped they could have scored more.

The 1-0 home defeat of Everton against Burnley raises pressure on the team and manager, Ronald Koeman, with his side having lost five out of eight games. This isn’t due to bad luck but weak performances which handed Burnley their first win at Goodison Park since 1976.

Liverpool underwent a frustrating game against Newcastle United which ended in a draw. While Liverpool dominated the game, the Magpies were fortunate to equalise through Josule’s strike. This isn’t Liverpool’s first draw since the start of the Premier League. This result is mostly due to too few shots on target and the defence of Newcastle United. This means Liverpool has dropped below Burnley.

The Premier League takes a break next weekend as the international action takes center stage, with England looking to qualify for the 2018 World Cup finals in Moscow with victory over Slovenia.