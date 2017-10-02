VP Sport Hails Successful Start to Sports Taster Sessions

SUSU’s Vice-President for Sport, Stephen Gore, has hailed a successful weekend of taster sessions for Atheltic Union’s teams and clubs, along with SUSU’s sporting arm, Team Southampton.

With over 92 clubs available to both new and returning students, sessions took place at a variety of locations across the weekend, including the purpose-built Wide Lane facility near Southampton Airport.

Gore previously underlined the need for a “unified Team Southampton mindset” ahead of a home Varsity clash with Portsmouth this academic year, and was elated with the response by the student body to the sessions.

“It was great to see so many people getting involved in our Athletic Union Sports taster sessions over the weekend.” said Gore.

“Some sessions had literally hundreds of participants. Now is the perfect time for students to start playing their sport at a more competitive level or to try a completely new sport, and with 92 clubs on offer we can guarantee that there is something for everyone.

“Increasingly we are seeing continuing students and post graduate students attending the Bunfight and taster sessions which helps prove that freshers’ events aren’t just for new students!

“The taster sessions are still going on during the week, and anyone who missed a sport they wanted to try can get into contact about arranging alternative taster sessions with the relevant club on our website!”

Students can contact clubs at www.susu.org/opportunities/sports – or at either the Intramural Bunfight on Wednesday [4th October] and the corresponding Intramural Taster Sessions this coming weekend [7th-8th October].