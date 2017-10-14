Premier League: City Thrash Stoke, United & Liverpool ends Goalless

Manchester City produced a devastating performance to thrash Stoke 7-2 at the Etihad Stadium and open up a two-point gap at the top of the Premier League table over local rivals Manchester United.

The Red Devils, in action away to Liverpool at Anfield in one of the most hotly-anticipated matches of the early season, ended in an entertaining but frustrating goalless draw, leaving Jurgen Klopp’s side nearly 10 points adrift of the leaders.

Crystal Palace produced the shock result of the weekend after an own goal from Cesar Azpilicueta and Wilifred Zaha’s strike on the stroke of half-time secured the Eagles the three points against a hapless Chelsea.

Victory for Arsenal against Watford, a match in progress at the time of writing, will see the Gunners leapfrog the reigning champions into the final UEFA Champions League spot.

Tottenham were able to put a little daylight between themselves and the squabbling duo after Christian Eriksen’s left-foot finish won the tie against bottom-three side Bournemouth at Wembley Stadium.

A point for Burnley at home to West Ham consolidated their strong start to the campaign, and victory for Swansea over Huddersfield moves them three points clear of a drop zone they so dangerously flirted with last season.

Southampton host Newcastle on Sunday, with Everton taking on Brighton elsewhere. Leicester City against West Bromwich Albion is the televised game on Monday night.