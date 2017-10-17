Football: Eastleigh Confirm Date for Rearranged Chester Clash

Eastleigh Football Club have confirmed a rearranged date for their recently postponed National League fixture against Chester FC.

The Spitfires, currently 18th in the fifth tier of the English footballing pyramid, will now face Chester at the Silverlake Stadium on Saturday 4th November at 15:00, subject to FA approval.

Both sides were knocked out of the Emirates FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round last weekend, enabling them to contest the match on the same weekend as the First Round ties are scheduled to take place.

The original match was postponed on the grounds that Eastleigh’s pitch – relaid over the summer as part of improvement works at the stadium – was deemed unfit for play by match officials.

Further work has since been undertaken to alleviate the problem and no repeat issue is expected.

Spectators with tickets for the initial clash will be given free admission to the rearranged match, whilst the club has also contributed towards the travel costs incurred by Chester and their supporters from the first game.