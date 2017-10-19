BTCC: 60th Anniversary Marked with Commemorative Race at Snetterton

The British Touring Car Championship has announced a 60-mile race will be contested at Snetterton as part of its 60th Anniversary celebrations next season, with double points on offer and a separate qualifying session scheduled to decide the grid for the race.

The UK’s premier motorsport series celebrates six decades in 2018, and will continue to contest 30 action-packed races on nine of the country’s most prestigious venues, including Silverstone, Brands Hatch and Oulton Park.

The final of the three races at Snetterton in Norfolk will be selected for the commemorative race.

Subaru’s Ashley Sutton was crowned this year’s champion – his first title success – earlier this month. The championship enjoys live TV coverage via ITV4 and regularly attracts capacity grids featuring a wide range of cars.

“We are delighted to confirm this special extended race as part of the BTCC’s diamond jubilee celebrations,” said Series Director, Alan Gow.

“As well, there will be a number of additional activities to celebrate our 60th anniversary throughout 2018 which will be revealed over the next few months.

“We believe this 60-mile race will add a further sporting twist to what will be a fantastic and memorable season.

“I am sure our loyal teams, drivers, venues, officials, sponsors, partners, marshals and of course our fans will share in this excitement, making the Snetterton race weekend an unmissable event in 2018.”