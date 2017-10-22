Premier League: Huddersfield Stun United, Arsenal Thrash Everton

Huddersfield Town claimed their first victory against Manchester United since 1965 after first-half strikes from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre condemned Jose Mourinho’s side to a shock defeat, and handed title rivals Manchester City the opportunity to extend their lead in the Premier League table.

It was a chance they took in sumptuous fashion, with Sergio Aguero’s penalty – a goal that sees him equal the record as City’s all-time top goalscorer – setting them on their way to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Burnley. Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane provided the other two goals for the Blues, allowing them to open up a 5 point gap in the standings.

Reigning champions Chelsea were made to work hard for their home win over Watford at Stamford Bridge. The Hornets were unlucky to fall behind to Pedro’s curling effort in the opening quarter of an hour, from a corner that ultimately shouldn’t have been awarded after the ball flicked off Eden Hazard’s heel.

They rallied through Abdoulaye Doucoure and Roberto Pereyra to take a deserved lead after the break, but a double from Batshuayi and Azpilicueta’s finish rescued the game for Antonio Conte’s side.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has been under pressure in recent weeks, a situation unlikely to have improved after Arsenal put five past a helpless Toffees at Goodison Park. Wayne Rooney opened the scoring in typical fashion against the Gunners, curling a shot to Petr Cech’s right and into the top corner, but goals from Nacho Monreal, Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette, Aaron Ramsey and Alexis Sanchez sent the home side into the bottom three.

Southampton were hardly on course for one of their best-ever performances against West Brom, but a fine individual effort from Sofiane Boufal – who collected the ball in his own half before setting off on a rasping run before placing a shot into the bottom-left past Ben Foster to secure the three points.

Newcastle left it similarly late to secure the spoils, but substitute Mikel Merino sunk Crystal Palace with less than five minutes to play, elevating the Magpies to within touching distance of the Europa League spot.

Leicester and Bournemouth both claimed important away victories at Swansea and Bournemouth, with Liverpool‘s away clash at Tottenham the only game left to play at the time of writing.