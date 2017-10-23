F1: Hamilton Edges Closer to Fourth Title with US Grand Prix Victory

Lewis Hamilton took another step towards securing his fourth Formula 1 World Championship crown after recovering past a fast-starting Sebastian Vettel to claim victory in the United States Grand Prix, his fourth consecutive win at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas.

A bold move to the inside of Kimi Raikkonen on the final lap should have given Max Verstappen the final spot on the podium after a stunning drive from 16th on the grid, but the stewards ruled in the immediate aftermath that his Red Bull had all four wheels over the circuit boundaries and a five second penalty was duly applied, relegating the Dutch ace to fourth behind the Finn.

Valtteri Bottas finished a distant fifth for Mercedes, a result that rules him out of championship contention with only the races in Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi left to run.

Esteban Ocon emerged on top of a race-defining clash with Renault debutante Carlos Sainz for sixth, with the sister Force India of Sergio Perez in eighth after complaining earlier in the race that his team should intervene and order Ocon to let Perez – who felt he was faster at that stage in the race – through to chase the leaders.

Felipe Massa was classified ninth ahead of Daniil Kvyat, who scored a point on his brief return to F1 for Toro Rosso. His team-mate for the weekend, rookie Brendan Hartley, impressed in 13th and could be in the frame for a race seat in 2018.

Fernando Alonso endured another nightmare race for McLaren-Honda after being forced to retire whilst running in the points, but announced last week he will remain with the team for next year ahead of their switch to Renault engines.