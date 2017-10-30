Premier League: Saints Endure Brighton Stalemate, City Stay Ahead

Southampton were left frustrated by a second-half equaliser from Glenn Murray as Brighton and Hove Albion rallied to deny the Saints a point on the road at the Seagulls.

Stephen Davis pounced on the rebound after another sublime free-kick from James Ward-Prowse inside the opening ten minutes, but Southampton couldn’t take a second successive win after Murray was able to steer his header past Fraser Forster and earn a point for the home side.

Former Saints manager Claude Puel made a strong start to life at Leicester City as first-half goals from Jamie Vardy and Demarai Gray helped the Foxes to victory against Everton.

Manchester City stayed on top of the pile despite a late scare away at West Bromwich Albion, with Leroy Sane marking another fine individual performance with the opening goal.

Their local rivals Manchester United kept themselves within touching distance of the league leaders after Anthony Martial’s late strike sunk Tottenham at Old Trafford, whilst Arsenal were forced to rally after the break to beat Swansea at the Emirates, goals coming from Aaron Ramsey and Laurent Koscielny.

Chelsea took three points away at Bournemouth after Eden Hazard’s decisive strike shortly after the break, with Stoke also sinking Watford by a single-goal margin.

Liverpool convincingly turned aside David Wagner’s Huddersfield thanks to efforts from Daniel Strurridge, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijinaldum.

Joe Hart described West Ham’s performance in the dying embers of their match against Crystal Palace as “unprofessional” after Wilfried Zaha was allowed to fire in an equaliser in the seventh minute of injury time.

Burnley and Newcastle United go head-to-head on Monday evening to complete the weekend’s fixtures.