Southampton Midfielder Steven Davis Awarded MBE

Southampton Football Club’s captain Steven Davis has been awarded an MBE by the Queen in her Birthday Honours for his services to football.

Davis, who also captains the Northern Ireland national team, was presented with his award by Prince William and is one of a century of Northern Irishmen to be celebrated for their achievements.

After the service at Buckingham Palace, Davis described receiving the honour as “an experience I’ll never forget”.

The 32-year old had stints at Aston Villa, Fulham and Rangers before moving to St. Mary’s Stadium in 2012 to join the Saints, for whom he has made over 200 appearances and scored 13 goals, most recently last weekend away to local rivals Brighton and Hove Albion.

He will be expected to start this weekend’s Premier League clash against Burnley.