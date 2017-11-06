Premier League: Arsenal Outclassed by City, Saints Fall to Late Burnley Winner

Manchester City further extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points after out-classing Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium, whilst Morata’s header elsewhere gave Chelsea an important win against title rivals Manchester United.

The Sky Blues also broke a league record for the most consecutive victories in a single season as they notched their ninth win in a row, with Kevin de Bruyne’s first-half drive, a penalty from club record goalscorer Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus’ finish sealing all three points despite Alexandre Lacazette’s response.

Arsenal’s defeat allowed Liverpool the opportunity to move into a Europa League spot with a resounding 4-1 victory away at West Ham. A brace from in-form forward Mo Salah along with Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain’s first Premier League goal for the club and Joel Matip’s side-footed finish capped off an embarrassing evening for the Hammers, with manager Slaven Bilic now under pressure to keep his job.

Son Heung-Min’s second half winner allowed Tottenham to keep the pressure on United with another victory at Wembley Stadium, this time Crystal Palace the team on the receiving end.

Southampton slipped out of the top half of the table after Sam Vokes’ late header secured Burnley all three points at St. Mary’s Stadium, keeping the latter in a surprising seventh in the table.

South Coast rivals Bournemouth left it similarly late to edge out Newcastle at St. James’ Park, Steve Cook’s well placed header evading Rob Elliot in injury time at the end of the game.

Huddersfield kept up a good run of form with a ‘Goal of the Month’ contender from Rajiv van La Parra proving the difference against West Brom, whilst elsewhere Peter Crouch’s late header rescued Stoke a point at home to Leicester City.

An unorthodox finish off the hip from Glenn Murray gave Brighton the spoils away at struggling Swansea, whilst Leighton Baines’ last-gap penalty gave relegation-threatened Everton a narrow victory at home to Watford.

The top flight takes a break from fixtures next weekend to respect Armistice Day, with a minutes’ silence observed respectfully at each of this weekend’s games.