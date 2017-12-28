Football: Eastleigh announce change to management structure

Eastleigh Football Club have confirmed a change in the first-team management structure, with Andy Hessenthaler taking over as First Team Manager whilst his predecessor, Richard Hill, takes up a full-time role as Director of Football.

Hill’s new role is the one he initially accepted when returning to the Spitfires for a second spell in April, however as his remit directly involved bringing stability to the Club both on and off the pitch, he took the vacant Manager’s position for a second spell in his career.

Ex-professional Hessenthaler joined as Hill’s Assistant Manager in the Summer, and will now take the reigns as the side look to progress from the National League, the fifth tier of the English footballing pyramid.

Chief Executive Mark Jewell commented, “Now seems to be a logical time to make the change. Richard brought ‘Hessy’ to the Club at the start of the season. He has a great track record, is well liked and has fitted in extremely well. It goes without saying that we have every confidence in him. This will allow ‘Hilly’ to move, full time, into his role as Director of Football. There is a lot to do, both on and off the pitch, and I very much look forward to working with them both, in their new roles.’