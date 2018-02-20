Renault Sport Formula One Team launches new RS18 challenger

Renault Sport Formula One Team have held an online launch for their brand-new challenger, the RS18, ahead of the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

Revealed via the team’s social media accounts, the distinctive black and yellow chassis – the third constructed by the Enstone-based team since their return to the sport as a fully-fledged manufacturer – is a refinement of the concepts trialled successfully on the team’s 2017 challenger.

Their driver line-up had already been confirmed, with Nico Hulkenberg remaining at the team alongside Carlos Sainz – on loan from Red Bull – who made his debut with Renault at last year’s United States Grand Prix.

Renault also announced that Jack Aitken has been signed as the team’s official Test and Reserve driver.

“Last year was successful in many ways,” commented Renault Sport Racing managing director Cyril Abiteboul, “It was the second year in our rebuilding and a further step towards our long-term plans and aims. 2016 was all about recruiting, investing, bringing in new sponsors, new talents and building our brand. Over the past year I’ve seen progression in many areas: ninth to sixth in the standings – in many races we were often the fourth fastest team on the grid. This is a testament to our drive, commitment and adherence to a very ambitious plan. It was a quantified progression towards what we want to become and challenging the top teams. “We have everything to be positive about this year. We have two very talented and ambitious drivers. Last year Nico gave us exactly what we needed with his experience, knowledge and ability to lead both on and off track. Carlos joined us at the end of the season and he brought something fresh, and he scored points to help us in the Constructors’ battle. Without that we wouldn’t have finished where we finished. “Our headline target is to show continued progression through results. We want to be able to showcase our progression in every regard; power unit, chassis, operations, drivers. Everything must improve and we must continue to grow. We want to demonstrate this in many different ways, from the teams we will be directly racing against, to the gap to the leaders, including also our fan base and the respect that our team will inspire in our way we behave on and off track.”

The team will head to the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona with the other nine teams set to comprise the F1 grid next week to begin winter testing ahead of the season opener next month in Melbourne, Australia.