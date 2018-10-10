SCA and Sports

We are looking to do these events in collaboration with other sports and non-sporting societies! If you are interested, please get in touch.

SCA in Sports Week is set to occur this October 22nd to the 27th, with a multitude of events going on to mark the week.

SCA’s Facebook discussion page will have a special emphasis on issues related to consent in sports with topics like “is rape within sports a unique issue?” and “What is ‘locker room culture’?”.

Monday night will include a joint venture with the Debate Society to form a panel discussion on the topic of “Do university sports contribute to rape culture?” featuring a whole host of people involved in sports and interested in sexual consent, including your own SUSU VP Sports.

SCA will also be on the Redbrick on Wednesday afternoon to chat with various sports teams about the work SCA is doing and to engage more with student athletes.

On Thursday, several sports teams will be present for mini taster sessions and games in a fundraising fayre at SUSU to raise money for Yellow Door — one of RAG’s official charities of the year — and SCA. Yellow Door works with people from all walks of life in Southampton who have dealt with sexual assault or violence.

However, the most anticipated event of the week will be the Stag’s Flamingo Takeover happening on Saturday, October 27th. A wildly popular and well-attended event last year, SCA will continue fundraising for Yellow Door, raising awareness of sexual consent, and fostering a fun and consensual environment for people to help erase the taboo around sex. SCA are welcoming collaboration with any sports society or non sports society who wishes to raise awareness of consent!

Should you want to be involved in helping to manage and create more events like this in the future, there’s plenty of committee positions open to you in SCA this upcoming year. The current SCA VP Sports will be retiring from the committee position in November so this is your perfect chance to get involved, especially if sports are one of your passions. SCA’s EGM is Wednesday 10th October 6-8PM in meeting room 4 (next to the Sabbatical Office).