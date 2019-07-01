Jubilee Sports Centre Prices and Facilities

If you like to exercise regularly, or you want to start when you arrive at Southampton, the Jubilee Sports Centre is the place for you. It can be found right on Highfield Campus, offers a large range of equipment and utilities and has various membership options to perfectly suit your lifestyle. There’s no excuse for you not to visit after your 9AM lectures!

The gym is one of the main attractions of Jubilee. With two levels and 150 fitness stations, it is ideal for anyone trying to improve their fitness. There’s everything you can expect there and so much more. If you want, you could also book a personal trainer to help you improve your fitness and health.

If the gym’s not your thing, why not take a plunge in the 25-metre swimming pool instead? This is where the Swimming Society trains, or if you’re interested in going on your own, you can join one of the Adult Lane Swimming sessions held at various times during the day. Or maybe you’re just looking for some fun, in which case look out for the General Swimming sessions. All sessions and times can be found online.

Perhaps you’d rather get involved with other people? In which case, you could join one of the many fitness classes on offer. Easy to book online or in person, they’re fun, sociable and varied. Yoga, Zumba, Pilates and core workouts are just some of the classes available. Or perhaps you would prefer to book a badminton court with your friends. Why stop there? Basketball, volleyball and netball courts are all ready to be used by you for your benefit.

If you thought that was it, you’d be wrong – four squash courts, a martial arts studio and an indoor cycling studio are also available. There’s even a bouldering wall on offer to everyone after a free induction session!

Given that there’s so much going on at Jubilee Sports Centre, naturally, there are several student membership types on offer as well. Each has different prices and advantages, so there must be one that suits you.

Peak Performer – £230 per year. Gives access to all facilities offered by the University, at all times of the day.

Frequent Fitness – £165 per year. Gives the same benefits as Peak Performer membership but excludes access at peak times (4pm to 8pm previously).

Sports Pass – £110 per year. Gives access to some facilities such as the sports hall, swimming pool and bouldering wall, but not the fitness suite.

Workout Central – £20 per month. Gives access to Mayflower Gym.

Students with Peak Performer and Frequent Fitness memberships can also use the fitness suite and attend fitness classes at Mayflower Gym – perfect if you are in halls at Mayflower or Archers Road!

There is also the option to pay as you go – £6 per visit for the gym and £4.50 to use the swimming pool. Prices vary for other activities, so why not give it a go and see how you find what’s on offer at Jubilee?

To find out more information, check out Jubilee Sports Centre’s website available here.