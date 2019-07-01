T20 Blast Time Cricket at Southampton

If you’re a big cricket fan in the Southampton area, then why not go to the Ageas Bowl and see some top quality action in the T20 blast?

Led by England international James Vince, the Hampshire Royals are packed full of international and domestic talent. The Southampton-based team have won the tournament twice although their last tournament victory was in 2012. However, with home grown match-winners in Tom Alsop and Liam Dawson and international veterans like Fidel Edwards, this could be the year that the trophy returns to Southampton.

Embed from Getty Images

If you’re not into cricket, England’s most significant summer sport, there’s no better way to start than the T20 Blast. It’s full of big hitting, high scoring, great bowling and amazing catching. See the shortest form of the game played by some of the best players in the world.

The Hampshire Royals host Sussex in their first game at the Ageas Bowl on July 19th at 7PM. They then entertain Kent at home two days later. Tickets are currently on sale for £22 for adults. As well as longer versions of cricket, the Ageas Bowl will also host in August 3 of the Southern Vipers home matches in the women’s version of the T20 Blast with tickets currently for sale for £10 for adults.

The summer evenings are perfect for unwinding with a pint of beer or cider whilst cheering on our local teams. So get down to the Ageas Bowl and be hit for 6!