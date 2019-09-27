Southampton Thrash Rivals Portsmouth In Emphatic Win

Southampton has earned the bragging rights of the South Coast Derby in fine style as they thrashed rivals Portsmouth 0-4 to progress to the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

This was the first South Coast Derby since 2012, palpable in the fast tempo in the early stages of the game. The hosts started brighter, and were unfortunate not to take the lead as John Marquis fired a shot wide, whilst Brett Pitman’s effort was smartly saved by stand-in goalkeeper Alex McCarthy. But the Saints showed their Premier League quality in the final third, as Danny Ings struck on the midpoint of the first half to open the scoring. He was then denied by a double save from Portsmouth goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray, before completing his brace on the stroke of half-time by dinking the ball over MacGillivray after a clever pass from Michael Obafemi.

A Danny Ings double appeared to knock the stuffing out of their regional rivals, as the Saints dominated the second-half. The Saints added a few more goals through Cedric Soares’ close-range effort, and Nathan Redmond’s curling effort to give the Saints a record win. Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl remarked that the victory is one he will never forget:

‘This is more than only reaching the next round. This is about reaching the hearts of the fans. I am very happy for them.’

Similarly, local lad Danny Ings was euphoric after netting a brace to set the Saints up for victory:

‘It means the world to the fans. To me being from Southampton, it’s a huge moment. When the draw was made I couldn’t believe my luck to be playing in another derby, in my hometown derby. It was massive. We knew this was going to be an occasion, we knew it was going to be tough coming here with the atmosphere and how well supported Pompey are… Our fans were terrific and they sung from start to finish and they really helped us get over the line to get the win.’

The victory for the Saints comes off the back of their defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League last Friday. Hasenhuttl will be hoping that his side can kick on from this derby victory, as they travel to out-of-form Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.