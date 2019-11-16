Tommy Fury Eyes ‘Battle of Britain’ Against YouTuber KSI

British light-heavyweight and Love Island 2019 runner up Tommy Fury is eyeing up a ‘Battle of Britain’ boxing match against YouTube sensation KSI.

This comes in the aftermath of KSI’s victory over Logan Paul by split decision last Saturday at the Staples Centre, the match viewed by over 2.25 million live, including over 1.05 million watching pay-per-view.

Embed from Getty Images

Watford-born KSI is one of the most popular Youtubers in the world – boasting a remarkable subscriber count of 20.5 million – and has since set his sights on fighting a high-profile celebrity in his next bout. After finishing runner up in this year’s Love Island series and boasting an Instagram following of 2.9 million, Fury has claimed that himself and KSI both have common ground as “influencers”.

Embed from Getty Images

Fury has had two professional fights, including a knockout win against Callum Ide. He will fight on the undercard of the Daniel Dubois versus Kyotaro Fujimoto fight at the Copper Box Arena on 21 December, his first fight since appearing on Love Island. Fury admitted that he watched the KSI vs Logan Paul fight, and told BT Sport:

This time next year hopefully we will have a big fight. I’ve heard he wants to continue fighting so if he wants a real fight, he knows where I am. He [KSI] is from YouTube and I’m from Love Island and we both have a big following in the UK. I’m bringing a whole new audience over of people who have never even watched a fight before. It’s not just a fight with blood but it’s an event. I do not want to be another reality TV star that has been and gone. I want to build on that platform. I’ve established who I am and now I want to come back home and that is in the ring.”

Regardless of who Fury fights on the undercard on 21 December, there will be much anticipation to see whether KSI vs Tommy Fury can be the next ‘celebrity bout’.