Newcastle Come From Behind to Defeat Saints

Southampton remain in the bottom three on goal difference after an in-form Newcastle side produced a spirited second-half comeback to win 2-1.

Hosts Newcastle were looking to move into the top half of the table with a win. Similarly Southampton came into the game in high spirits on the back of two consecutive victories against fellow strugglers Watford and Norwich. The Saints had shown great character and spirit after coming from behind against Watford, before a dominant first-half display in their victory over Norwich.

In a relatively low-key first half, Southampton looked the more threatening side with Nathan Redmond guilty of missing the best chances of the half. The winger found himself through on goal after intercepting a misjudged pass from Jetro Willems, but the resulting strike failed to beat the onrushing Martin Dubravka. From the resulting corner, Dubravka was called into action once again as Redmond lashed a first time shot goal-bound after meeting the end of James Ward Prowse’s delivery.

Embed from Getty Images

Southampton’s territorial dominance and perseverance paid off early in the second half when Jack Stephens spotted the run of Danny Ings, who confidently slotted past the Slovak keeper for his 9th goal of the season. With the deadlock broken, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men refused to rest on their laurels and continued to pile pressure onto Newcastle’s backline with Cedric Soares and Moussa Djenepo coming closest to doubling the advantage.

Embed from Getty Images

Steve Bruce sensed the game was getting away from his side; as such on the hour mark he replaced £40 million striker Joelinton with fellow summer signing Andy Carroll, whose last Premier League goal came back in April 2018. This substitution paid dividends as the ex-West Ham man produced a curling cross from the right flank to pick out Jonjo Shelvey, who headed home his third goal on the bounce to level the scoring.

Whilst the St James’s crowd sensed a shift in momentum, the home side were fortunate not to be behind again as Danny Ings’s flick set up Ryan Bertrand, whose header failed to find the target from four yards out. Three minutes later, the Saints came close again as a corner from James Ward Prowse threatened to catch out Dubravka at his near post, but luckily for the Magpies his delivery hit the side netting.

Following this flurry of chances, the game appeared to be petering out with both sides seemingly content to settle for a point. Yet with just three minutes to go, the comeback was complete as Alex McCarthy parried Sean Longstaff’s shot to Federico Fernandez, who fired in from close range.

Embed from Getty Images

Despite a late appeal for a Saints penalty, Newcastle held on to record their fourth win in six matches and move into the top half of the table. Newcastle have not lost at home in the Premier League since the opening weekend, as Steve Bruce continues to impress fans and pundits alike. Conversely the Saints drop back into the bottom three, despite creating numerous chances in a lively away performance.

Embed from Getty Images

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl gave his post-match thoughts to Match of the Day:

I thought [defeat]was not deserved. It was our best away performance of the season. We had chances to be more than 1-0 up. It was a pity. Really frustrated for the guys. After we scored, I think we stopped a little bit playing. They had a big guy in front and only went for long balls. The first goal we didn’t defend well and the second was a shot from outside the box. It is a pity, I didn’t see a lot of chances for Newcastle today, plenty for us. We didn’t get the result but it was a very good game from us.”

Newcastle will hope to continue their impressive run of form when they travel to Turf Moor next Saturday, while Southampton play host to West Ham in the late kick-off on the same day.