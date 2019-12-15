Sluggish Saints Beaten by West Ham

Southampton missed the chance to move out of the relegation zone after a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to fellow strugglers West Ham.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl had picked the same starting XI for the third match in a row to face a West Ham side who had won just once in their last 11 matches, a run which has fueled speculation on the future of boss Manuel Pellegrini. The Saints came into the game looking up the table after back-to back wins on home soil, despite suffering defeat last time out at St James’s Park.

The visitors started on the front foot and dominated possession for much of the first half, despite struggling to create any chances to test the Southampton keeper. The big moment in the opening 30 minutes came in the form of a penalty shout as Haller and Antonio went down under pressure from Bertrand and Bednarek following a cross from Aaron Cresswell. VAR intervened but to the dismay of the West Ham players, the original decision from Martin Atkinson was withheld.

Southampton would have counted themselves fortunate not to have conceded a penalty, however this fortune was short-lived as the Hammers deservedly took the lead after 37 minutes. Antonio got the best of Bednarek on the right-hand side and picked out the onrushing Ryan Fredericks who crossed in for Fornals, whose headed knock down was turned in off the far post by Sebastian Haller. The Frenchman, recalled to the starting line-up for Felipe Anderson, celebrated the goal with much relief, having failed to find the net on his previous 8 appearances.

With the home side facing their second successive defeat, Hasenhuttl decided to change the shape of his team at the interval, replacing winger Nathan Redmond with Oriol Romeu in the hope of mounting a second half comeback. Yet within minutes of the restart, his team came close to falling further behind as a slip from Bednarek allowed Haller’s left cross to find Fornals, whose first time shot prompted a strong save from Alex McCarthy.

Moments later, West Ham had the ball in the net for the second time in the match but once again VAR intervened to frustrate Pellegrini’s men, this time Antonio’s effort being ruled out for handball after a moment of individual brilliance. The disallowed goal seemed to act as a wakeup call for the St Mary’s crowd who were nearly celebrating an equaliser moments later as Moussa Djenepo’s cross was controlled by Danny Ings, whose resulting shot rattled the underside of the bar.

This prompted further pressure from Southampton who suffered their own VAR injustice: a wonderful 25-yard curling effort from Danny Ings was ruled out after a foul was spotted in the buildup on Yarmolenko. Despite West Ham posing a threat on the counter, the Saints continued to push high up the pitch and put pressure on their opponent’s defensive line until the final whistle.

Despite threatening for the latter part of the second half, the home team failed to convert their chances and West Ham held on to secure a much-needed win, easing the pressure on Manuel Pellegrini. They climb up to 15th in the table whilst Southampton languish in 18th, behind Aston Villa on goal difference.

Ralph Hassenhuttl gave his post-match thoughts to Sky Sports:

It was big chance to move out of the relegation zone, we didn’t take it and that’s why we’re very frustrated today. They tried everything in the second half, we tried to put more pressure on them, and we have to do better against Aston Villa.

Southampton travel to Villa Park next Saturday in another crucial match against relegation rivals, whilst West Ham must wait a fornight to face Crystal Palace in South London.