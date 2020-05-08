Newcastle United: Sack Steve Bruce and appoint Mauricio Pochettino

With the imminent takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi Arabian-led consortium worth an estimated $320 billion, the new owners should sack current manager Steve Bruce and replace him with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Why sack Steve Bruce?

Whilst Bruce has done a credible job since his appointment in September – with Newcastle in 13th on 25 points – an examination of the attacking statistics of the Magpies this season will show that all is not as well under Bruce’s reign.

Newcastle have only scored 25 goals this season, the joint lowest in the whole division alongside Norwich City. In addition, they have had the lowest amount of shots in the Premier League with 247, along with the lowest touches in the opposition boxes so far. Add this with Newcastle having the lowest possession average of 34.4%, and it is fair to say that Bruce’s football this season has not been the most easy on the eye.

It is clear that the owners of the House of Saud will want their latest asset to do more than ‘keep it tight at the back’. Like all wealthy, billionaire-owners who have purchased English football clubs in the past, they are investing to play attractive free-flowing football and win major trophies, something which has eluded Bruce thus far in his managerial career.

While supporters of Bruce will argue he has never been given the change to spend excessive money on transfers like Pochettino or even Allegri. Bruce’s prior recruits over the last nineteen years of his Managerial Career has shown that he hasn’t got a history of always making a shrewd move in the market. While he has recruited multiple players who went on to be successes, like Darren Bent for Sunderland, Hugo Rodallega for Wigan and Robert Snodgrass for Hull, alongside Harry Maguire, Andrew Roberston, Simon Mignolet and most recently John McGinn. Bruce has also spent large sums on players which haven’t consistently delivered for their respective teams on a regular basis, such as £6.25 million for Emile Heskey, £12 million for Connor Wickham, £9 million for Scott Hogan. Three players that have scored 32 goals between them over 140 games for Bruce. This excluding his most recent transfer of Joelinton, a twenty-third year old Brazilian Striker who cost Newcastle a whopping £40 million, but has only provided 1 Premier League goal in 29 matches to date. This transfer alone demonstrates that Bruce cannot be trusted to efficiently spend the financial war chest the manager of Newcastle will inevitably be gifted come the summer transfer window.

Bruce can also not be trusted to propel Newcastle up to Premier League table to top half and ultimately up to the European spots. This particularly being the case when looking at Managerial record. Since taking charge of Birmingham City in 2001 Bruce has relegated both them and Hull City in 2006 and 2015, with his highest Premier League finish being 10th with Birmingham in 2004 and Sunderland in 2011. While Bruce also finished 11th with Wigan in 2009, also secured promoted for Birmingham in 2002 and 2007 and additionally promoted Hull City in 2016. Most recently the Manager widely quoted as the ‘Championship Expert’, failed to promoted Aston Villa in 2018 despite having three attempts to do and having players such as John Terry, Jack Grealish and Tammy Abraham at his disposal. While Bruce has nevertheless achieved success in the game, little of his work so far demonstrates he can take Newcastle or any team, to the Next Level. Especially considering his highest win ratio in a completed Premier League season stands at 41% with Hull City.

So why Pochettino?

Despite being 11 years Steve Bruce’s junior, Mauricio Pochettino has already achieved far more in the game. Having reached the Champions League Final, League Cup final and FA Cup Semi-final on three occasions during his five year tenure at Tottenham Hotspur. While not winning any sliver-ware during this period he has been able to finish in the Premier League’s ‘Top Four’ on four occasions, securing a 2nd placed finish with Spurs in 2017. Additionally finishing in 8th place with Southampton during his first full season in 2014, this being the clubs then best League finish 2003.

Despite being sacked on November 19th 2019 after securing just three wins, five draws and fours defeats from the first twelve fixtures of the 2019/20 season being the only blip in Mauricio’s otherwise impeccable English record. The Argentinian has an unrivalled record from his Tottenham days of promoting young players and getting the best from them. Now England Captain and Tottenham striker Harry Kane being the clearest example of this. While Pochettino can not take the credit of introducing Kane to the Spurs first team from the youth team, he can take a vast majority of the credit for his red-hot form over the last five or six years. Especially considering he was the manager who put his complete faith in the Englishman during his first season at Spurs, playing him in 34 Premier League games. Faith, mentoring and training that undoubtedly paid off considering Kane would go on to score 133 goals in 197 games and win the Premier League Golden Boot in 2015-6 and 2016-17, as well as The World Cup golden boot in 2018 under Mauricio.

Pochettino’s record of promoting young players and successfully building a world-class team over a number of years via the signing of good prospects for modest transfers is also exemplary. The success achieved by the signing of Delle Alli and Eric Dier from MK Dons and Sporting Lisbon for a collective fee of £9 million, being testimony to this. This successful record can even be seen as far back as Pochettino’s Southampton days when he signed Dejuan Lovern and Victor Wanyama for a combined fee of £21 million, players that would go on to play Champions League trophies and win major trophies. Not to mention the signing of Kieran Trippier in 2015 for £3.5 million, a right-back from Burnley that would go on to play at Atletico Madrid.

In addition to finding the young ‘hidden gems’ of football, Pochettino has also shown he has got the right temperament and judgement for selecting and purchasing quality players vital to the building of a first class team. This being a quality that Newcastle’s owners will undoubtably be looking for considering Newcastle’s current first team will need a radical overhaul if they are to progress towards the right end of Premier League table. Mauricio’s record in this area is evidently demonstrated by the signing of Son Heung-min in 2015 from Bayern Leverkusen for £22 million. While Son was viewed as a competent addition to Tottenham’s left-wing, considering the then 22 year old had scored 41 goals in the Bundesliga during the 5 years he had been there. Son has been able to super-cede his previous record and reputation scoring a total of 80 goals in all domestic and European competitions, under Pochettino. Vital goals such as three against Man City during the Quarter-Finals of the 2018-2019 Uefa Champions League that would see Spurs squeeze past the Premier League Champions to the Semi-finals of the Tournament on ‘The away goals rule’ and ultimately progress to the final. Mauricio’s record of recruiting hard-working, talented individuals to the team is also evident by the signing of Toby Alderweireld for £11.5 million in 2015 from Atletico Madrid and Lucas Moura for £25 million in 2017 from French Champions Paris-Saint Germain. Figures that have been integral to the Spurs first-team that have outlived Pochettino’s tenure.

While there is still debate surrounding whether some of Mauricio’s other most recent signings such as Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier, Tanguy Ndombele will prove quite as successful as his other aforementioned recruits. The point remains. Pochettino has got it right more times than he’s got it wrong on the transfer market. Additionally even being able to achieve more success on the field without having the option to use it. Demonstrated by Spurs bringing in no new recruits during the summer of 2018 and winter of 2019, yet leading Spurs on to reach the Champions League Final in the Spring of that year nonetheless. This being a remarkable achievement considering they are the only English team aside from Liverpool to reach the Champions League final since 2009. This should furthermore be seen as such considering Tottenham have a net five-year spending total of £94.6 million. This being well short of the £505.6 million spent by Man City, £378.9 million of Man United and £133.3 million of Chelsea in the equivalent time. Teams who have all failed to replicate Spurs’ European progression.

While Pochettino does not have any English sliver-ware to his name he does have a proven record at the top of English Premier League, having built a formidable first-team squad on a relatively limited transfer budget over a substantial duration of time and successfully promoting young English talent. As is demonstrated by his 54.3%win-ratio at Tottenham. These qualities of loyalty and relevant success being incredibly attractive qualities to the prospective wealthy and ambition of the owners from Persian Gulf who want to hit the ground in the league.

Importantly for these prospective owners Pochettino is a universally respected coach in Europe and beyond, having been linked to giant clubs such as Real Madrid. While this prospective link came to nothing it does show that the young Argentine has the ability to successful attract the best in the game. This is important considering the world class players of Gareth Bale, Edison Cavani and Dries Mertens have all been rumoured to be key targets for the Saudi-led consortium. No disrespect to Steve Bruce but there is little doubt these players would be more interested in join this exciting North-East projecting with Mauricio at the helm.

What about Massimiliano Allegri?

While there is little doubt the 52-year old Italian coach, who has been rumoured to be a target for the Saudi consortium, is more qualified and experienced than both Mauricio and Bruce combined. When considering he has won the Serie A six times, the Copa Italia four times and The SuperCoppa Italian three times with Milan and Juventus since 2010. Massimiliano is nevertheless a manager that has only coached in Italy and whose only experience of English football would have come through facing teams like Tottenham, Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Man United in the Uefa Champions League. While this top level of experience at a European level doesn’t make him “unqualified” to manage in the Premier League, it’s fair to argue that competing against the top four of the Premier League compared to the more direct, robust and aggressive teams of Premier League such as Burnley, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace are two very different tasks indeed.

Allegri is furthermore a manager that has not only played against the best in Europe for the last ten years with AC Milan and Juventus. He is also a manager that has been coaching some of the best players since 2010, aswell. While his ability to consistently win with trophies Alessandro Nesta, Andrea Pirlo and Carlos Tevez is not something that can be easily disregarded. Allegri will comparatively be armed with players such as Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey and Dwight Gayle for his first season at Newcastle. This being an inevitable eventuality regardless of how much the new owners want to spend, considering Newcastle will be subject and constrained by the Financial FairPlay rules of the league. While it is not out of the realms of possibility for Allegri to radically improve this squad from the off, his lack of experience of English football and building teams from the ground up, would make Massimiliano’s task and introduction to English football even harder.

While perhaps not the man for right now. Allegri would however be the go to choice for Newcastle’s new owners if Bruce, Pochettino or another candidate are able to improve the quality of the squad but just fall short of major sliver-ware. Until that point it may be for the best that the Italian coach and the Toon army don’t prematurely cross paths.

Conclusion

While ex-Premier League players and now pundits, Jamie Redknapp and Tim Sherwood, have stated Steve Bruce deserves ‘respect’ and a ‘chance’ at Newcastle under the new Saudi-led Consortium. Football is at the end of the day a business with no room for sentiment. The House of Saud wants to buy Newcastle United because they want progress up the league and win trophies as quickly as possible. While Steve Bruce has done a commendable job getting Newcastle to 13th place. His Managerial record suggests he won’t be able to take them much higher. While his record in the market suggests he’s got a 50/50 chance of striking gold. This makes the immediate hiring of the currently unemployed Argentine Mauricio Pochettino before he is snatched by a bigger club a no-brainer. While yet to win any major sliver-ware he has had a far more successful record in Management than Bruce in all areas of the game. Vitally also having more experience than Allegri in both Premier League football and prolonged team-building, often with more limited funds.

While many may disagree with this conclusion, I am of the opinion that it would criminal for the new Newcastle owners not sack Steve Bruce and replace him with Mauricio Pochettino. A decision not to do so would either saw a lack of footballing intelligence or ruthless business-like ambition, or maybe even a combination of the two.