Who was the Best English Penalty Stopper in the Premier League in the Last Decade?

In the last decade there have been 17 English goalkeepers that have saved penalty kicks in the Premier League. This varies from recognisable names such as former and current England number ones Joe Hart and Jordan Pickford respectively, to more obscure names including David Stockdale (currently at Wycombe Wanderers in League One), and former Norwich City stopper John Ruddy.

Here is a list of the English goalkeepers who have recorded a minimum of one Premier League penalty save in the last 10 years. The teams indicated which team they were playing for when the save or saves were made. (Note the saves are documented from the start of the 2010/11 season until match week 29 of the 2019/20 season):

Marcus Bettenelli (Fulham)

Mark Bunn (Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City & Aston Villa)

Karl Darlow (Newcastle United)

Kelvin Davis (Southampton)

Ben Foster (Birmingham City, West Brom & Watford)

Fraser Forster (Southampton)

Rob Green (West Ham & QPR)

Angus Gunn (Southampton)

Joe Hart (Manchester City, West Ham & Burnley)

Tom Heaton (Burnley)

Dean Henderson (Sheffield United)

Alex McCarthy (Southampton)

Jordan Pickford (Sunderland & Everton)

Nick Pope (Burnley)

Declan Rudd (Norwich City)

John Ruddy (Norwich City)

David Stockdale (Fulham)

The bar chart below documents how many saves these goalkeepers made between the 2010/11 season until the 2019/20 season after match week 29.

*All data gathered for saves was gained from the official website of the Premier League.

It is the Leamington Spa-born Ben Foster who has registered the most saves from penalties of all the English goalkeepers in the Premier League, with seven saves. The saves he made were for three different clubs of Birmingham City, West Brom and Watford. Burnley’s Joe Hart was narrowly behind Foster by one save.

The Saints had the most individuals from the seventeen goalkeepers with 17%, as depicted in the above pie chart.

Norwich City owned a fairly significant number of the ‘keepers listed with 13% (the second most) featured on the pie chart. Fulham and Burnley were the next two clubs to follow, both owning 9% of the players listed at one point in the last ten years. Meanwhile Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Everton, Manchester City, Newcastle United, QPR, Sheffield United, Sunderland, Watford, West Brom and West Ham all owned one of the goalkeepers featured in the data.