Hamilton at Ferrari: Is It The End?

Lewis Hamilton has been Formula 1’s most dominant and iconic figure for over a decade. A seven-time world champion and a record holder for most race wins and poles, his name has been etched in F1 history. But in 2025, with a lacklustre start at Ferrari and signs of decline over recent seasons, the question has to be asked: is Lewis Hamilton’s career finished?

One of the clearest indicators of Hamilton’s downturn came in 2024, his final year with Mercedes. Despite flashes of good form, like the win at Silverstone, Hamilton was outperformed over the season by teammate George Russell. While the W15 car wasn’t a title contender, Russell consistently extracted more from it, outqualifying Hamilton 19-5 and scoring 22 more points.

Russell’s consistency and pace not only raised his own stock but highlighted the growing performance gap between the two. For a driver once untouchable, being second-best in his own team was hard to ignore.

Moving into the 2025 season, Hamilton’s move to Ferrari was one of the most dramatic transfers in F1 history. The dream pairing of the sport’s most successful driver with the most decorated team in F1’s history was a massive headline. But the fairytale hasn’t materialised.

Ferrari continues to suffer from familiar issues, inconsistency, strategy misfires, and an inability to mount a serious title challenge. Hamilton has struggled to adapt, often finishing behind previous rivals and his own teammate, Charles Leclerc. Even more damning, his performances have led many to question whether Ferrari have replaced a competitive driver for someone past their prime.

Carlos Sainz, ousted from Ferrari to make room for Hamilton, is quietly proving to be one of the most underrated and consistent drivers on the grid. After being dropped (despite outperforming Leclerc in points over the 2023 and 2024 seasons), Sainz’s departure was met with criticism from fans and analysts alike. Now racing Williams for 2025, Sainz made a statement in Bahrain, fighting off Hamilton through lap 9 until the power of the Ferrari overwhelmed the Williams on a longer straight.

Meanwhile, Hamilton’s high-profile move has yet to produce results. While Hamilton has brought attention and experience to Ferrari, Sainz arguably brought speed, chemistry, and stability. It’s a fair question: in pure racing terms, did Ferrari make the wrong call?

Seemingly, the decision to bring in Hamilton was driven more by brand power and marketing than by on-track merit. Further, if Sainz puts in more strong performances with Williams, the Hamilton criticism will continue to amplify.

Adding to the Hamilton tension is what’s happening at Hamilton’s old team. Mercedes promoted Kimi Antonelli, just 18 years old, to take over Hamilton’s seat in 2025. Expectations were high, but Antonelli has already exceeded them. In just the first few races, Antonelli has shown raw speed, poise, and the kind of maturity that defies his age, winning driver of the day in Shanghai.

His rise is both a promising sign for Mercedes and a damning reflection on where Hamilton now stands. If a teenager, new to F1, can step into the same seat and immediately look more competitive, then Hamilton’s current struggles at Ferrari feel even more pronounced.

Hamilton’s presence still commands headlines, and his experience brings undeniable value. But F1 is a sport built on performance, not sentiment. Right now, the numbers and the on-track results are pointing in the wrong direction.