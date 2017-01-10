Christmas in Denmark

Recently I booked a two-day trip to Copenhagen because really there’s no better way to use my days off from uni. I wanted to check out some of the Christmas markets and get a true Scandinavian experience of Christmas, and I must say, I was not disappointed.

Firstly, it’s cold. Very cold. I’m talking ‘take your hand out of the glove for a minute to take a few snaps and your fingers are ice cubes’ kind of cold. There’s a lot of people in Narnia-esque fur coats, so the locals are fine, but I was definitely not. Boots and double sock layers are a must!

We went to Tivoli Gardens for their Christmas markets and displays on the first night as it was conveniently almost opposite our hotel, and happened to be the biggest Christmas market in Copenhagen! It cost 110DK which is about £12 for entry and a bit extra for the theme park rides. It was great value for money but one of the difficult things to get used to is the currency. Unless you’re a maths geek and can do divisions of 8 off the top of your head then the iPhone calculator will be your best friend.

Tivoli was amazing; there were hot chocolate and mulled wine stalls, mini grotto style restaurants, Christmas ornaments and lights for sale, fur coats and hats and everything in between to browse through. There were so many pretty lights and a beautiful bridge over a lake, it felt like I was in a scene of Tangled!

The day after we took a trip to the canals, and of course, after wandering through the high street and having a coffee in a cute coffee shop on the corner with a lovely view, we visited the local Christmas market. In addition to the usual stalls there was a blacksmith creating handmade personalised metal ornaments to give as a gift, and also a genuine German “bratwurst” stall (‘hot-dog’). After thanking them in Danish we realised they were actually German! So I managed to practice a bit of German too and had a small conversation with them.

On our way back to the train station to catch the train to the airport, we found a mysterious grotto with a sign written in Danish, but it looked inviting so we checked it out. Inside was a dimly lit but cozy space with numerous work stations. There was recycled materials and glue guns where you could make your own Christmas ornaments and decorations out of old plastic, metal and paper…completely for free! Although there was a charity donation box available. And this was where Stefan the Snowman was born! He miraculously survived the plane journey and security checks, with only an unstuck hat!

The perfect souvenir from my Danish adventure, and I still managed to make it to my 9am the next day.