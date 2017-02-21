Audrey Hepburn in Paris

Audrey Hepburn is the first actress who springs to mind when thinking about Paris film locations. Shooting a total of six films in Paris, it is no surprise that there are a huge number of attractions in the city that are easily accessible for all the Audrey Hepburn fans out there to explore. Hey, maybe even a chance to recreate your favourite moment? Here’s just a few of the many locations of Audrey Hepburn films in Paris.

Arc du Triomphe du Carrousel

Built in 1808 to commemorate the victories of Napoleon, the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel, not to be confused with the Arc de Triomphe, is located opposite the Louvre at the entrance to the Tuileries, therefore making it very easy to visit. Audrey Hepburn fans may recognise the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel from the film Funny Face, where Audrey Hepburn is photographed standing in front of this Arch holding a bunch of balloons during the photo shoot for Quality Magazine, as well as a huge number of other locations around the city.

Musée Jacquemart-Andre

Built in 1875, the Musée Jacquemart-André is unique in Paris due to its mansion atmosphere. This museum holds a large collection of artwork that was collected by Édourd André and Nélie Jacquemart during the late nineteenth century and also currently hosts a Rembrandt exhibition and a lovely restaurant. The interior may be familiar to fans of the film How to Steal a Million, because it was this museum that was the inspiration for the Musée Kléber-Lafayette.

Pont au Double

Walking along the left bank of the River Seine near Notre Dame you will come across the Pont au Double bridge, just below the Quai de Montebello. During the film Charade, Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn are filmed walking along the riverbank below this bridge whilst talking about who the killer is and how Gene Kelly had danced in this same location during the film, An American in Paris.

Musée Cernuschi

Located on the Avenue Velasquez, just outside of Parc Monceau is the Musée Cernuschi. Currently this museum specialises in art from China, Japan and Korea as well as holding a huge range of other art originating from Asia. This museum is featured in the film Charade, where it is used as Reggie’s apartment which she finds abandoned after returning from a skiing trip.

Ritz

Located in the Place Vendôme, the Ritz is known as one of the world’s most luxurious hotels, and has recently reopened after four years of renovations. A huge number of famous names have been attracted to the Ritz over the years, including Coco Chanel, Ernest Hemingway and Marcel Proust. Due to its high profile, the Ritz has unsurprisingly featured in a huge number of films, including three Audrey Hepburn films: Funny Face, How to Steal a Million and Love in the Afternoon.

Opéra Garnier

Designed by Charles Garnier and opened in 1875 the Opéra Garnier has played host to many ballets and operas as well as being a popular movie location. The Opéra Garnier features in the film Funny Face during the photoshoot for Quality Magazine, where Audrey Hepburn is photographed walking down the Grand Staircase.

Palais Royal

Located in the first arrondissement the Palais Royal was originally the residence of Cardinal Richelieu, and then following his death in 1942 the palace became property of the king. Currently the Palais Royal contains the Constitutional Council, Conseil d’État and the Ministry of Culture. The Palais Royal features in the final scenes of Charade, when the real Carson Dial is revealed and the shooting commences.

So for all the Audrey Hepburn fans out there, here is a full-packed itinerary for your next Paris adventure where you can indulge your fandom and admire the space where the great Audrey Hepburn once created her masterpieces.