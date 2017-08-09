The World’s Best Beer and Burger Combo

A new graphic released by John Slots explores the best beer and burger combos from across the globe. As to be expected, no two are the same, and they vary from heavy, dark ales and spicy sauces to crisp lagers and sweet herbs. These world favourite beer and burger combinations will put your maccies double cheese burger and coke to shame!

Highlights include:

Sweden – Falcon pint (£5) accompanied by a Biff à la Lindström (beef patties, topped with onions, capers, pickled beetroot, potato and severed with a fried egg on top).

Australia – Victoria Bitter (£4.41) alongside a beef based burger topped with an interesting mix including pineapple, fried egg, lettuce, onion, beetroot, bacon and cheese.

Mexico – Corona (only 97p) with the perfect vegetarian option of a spicy bean burger topped with guacamole, salsa and onion. Even if you’re not a veggie, don’t knock the bean burger until you’ve tried it, it might surprise you!

Check out the full list below and perhaps even plan your next adventure accordingly…





