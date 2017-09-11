Exploring Home: Bath

From shopping, to culture, to coffee, Bath has something for everyone. Exploring is best done on foot as it’s the best way to see the beautiful architecture or find hidden shops and cafes. These are some of my favourite places in the city – hopefully it gives you a few ideas for things to do if you get the chance to visit!

Sightseeing

Start off your trip by visiting some of Bath’s most famous attractions. The city is full of stunning Georgian architecture but much older than this is Bath Abbey, one of my favourite places in the city – it’s less than a minute’s walk from the crowded high street and one of the city’s most popular attractions, but inside is peaceful and quiet, full of stained glass, soaring ceilings and winding passages to spend hours getting lost in. For a beautiful example of Bath’s famous buildings, relax on the sweeping lawns at the top of the city around the Royal Crescent, celebrating its 250th anniversary this year. Or, see what Bath is most well-known for and visit the Roman Baths to walk down streets thousands of years old far below the city, and look around the beautifully preserved Roman buildings and sacred spas.

Food, drink, and relaxation

If you’re after your own spa experience, try Thermae Bath Spa, which uses water from natural springs below the city. Going in the evening is best: after a long day, watch the sunset and the city light up from the rooftop pool. Bath also has lots of independent cafes and restaurants. I If you’re after your own spa experience, try Thermae Bath Spa, which uses water from natural springs below the city. Going in the evening is best: after a long day, watch the sunset and the city light up from the rooftop pool. Bath also has lots of independent cafes and restaurants. I love the Green Rocket for amazing vegetarian meals; as well as The Real Pizza and Ice Cream Co. for delicious comfort food just a moment’s walk from the abbey. If you need a caffeine fix and want to try something a little different to your usual Starbucks, Colonna and Smalls’ offers different flavours of coffee to choose from which change every time you visit. But if you’re looking to save money on restaurants, take a picnic to Victoria Park and sit on the grass near the Royal Crescent, or watch the river and listen to live music in the Parade Gardens.

Shopping

Bath has always been a great city for shopping! SouthGate shopping centre is full of well-known brands and restaurants. However, Bath is best known for its countless boutiques and independent shops. Explore the ‘Artisan Quarter’ around Walcot Street for some of the best the city has to offer. If you’d prefer to stick to Southgate, try Little Southgate in its center for unique gifts and outfits you won’t find on the high street.

If you’re looking for books, in the theme of Bath, treat the English student in your life to a Reading Spa at Mr. B’s! Relax in a plush chair with coffee and cake, and spend hours reading books picked out just for you by the booksellers. Or at Topping and Co., you might even get the chance to meet your favourite author in person – this bookshop regularly sees authors like David Attenborough, Stephen Fry and Nigella Lawson holding talks and signings. Oldfield Park Bookshop is perfect if you’re after something personalised – the staff will always find a book you’ll love based on your preferences and can have it waiting for you in store the next day.

I hope this gives you some inspiration when you next find yourself near Bath!