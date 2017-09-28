Furry Islands

Paradise exists. Entire beaches you can go to and see beautifully wild animals roaming freely and enjoying life. Entire islands where our four-legged friends have taken the land back as their own.

1.Pig Beach, Bahamas

The uninhabited island of Big Major Cay in the Bahamas is home to around 20 pigs and piglets. Their origin is unknown, but the pigs quickly learned how to swim up to arriving boats in anticipation of food when they were discovered. Their association with humans and food makes them friendly creatures, but as always, respect the piggies space and don’t annoy them in their own home.

2. Tashirojima, Japan

Calling all crazy cat ladies (I’ve already bought my ticket), this is a real place. A whole island of our furry friends where cats outnumber humans 6 to 1. In fact, Japan has 11 cat Islands, Tashirojima being the most famous. The cats are believed to be symbols of good luck meaning they are not owned as pets and are feral. Leave the big cuddles to your own kitten at home, while on Cat Island the cats rule so let the cats come to you.

3. Territorio de Zaguates, Costa Rica

Hidden in the mountains of Costa Rica is a no-kill sanctuary for stray dogs run by donations and private funding. Whilst not officially open to the public, visitors are welcomed on the dog walk which are announced from their official Facebook page. Dog walks take place in the amazing scenery of the mountains. Sounds idyllic and peaceful. Not quite when you add in the shelters hundreds of dogs. The pack’s walk have gone viral with dog lovers all wanting to be surrounded by the hundreds of friendly pooches.

4. Monkey Mia, Australia

You’d be forgiven if you thought I was about to tell you about a paradise full of monkeys. In fact, Monkey Mia is quite the opposite. It’s a golden sand beach in Western Australia, around an hour north of Perth, and every morning a wild pack of bottlenose Dolphins come to the shoreline to feed. Monkey Mia was established as a Marine reserve in 1990 and now researchers from around the world come to study the unique behavior of these dolphins. A small fee is charged to enter the park and select few visitors are allowed to feed the dolphins during feeding times. Interaction areas and three Rangers are installed to protect the dolphins and ensure they are approached in the correct manner.

5. Ōkunoshima, Japan

This secret island was kept off Japanese maps during WWII because of its dark past. Ōkunoshima used to be an island dedicated to the development of poisonous gas used to kill roughly 80,000 people in China during the war. This island’s grim history has now given way to a much fluffier future where hundreds of rabbits wander the streets freely. It is thought that the rabbits are descended from a group of domestic bunnies left behind by visitors. With no predators and plenty of grass to nibble on, the rabbits have been at it like rabbits to build this furry paradise.

These destinations are special places for all animal lovers alike. However, all of the animals are wild, so remember to treat them with respect. No matter where you are in the world, let the animals come to you and be gentle. They are not there for your entertainment!