It’s A Spooky World

As Halloween approaches, we get you the topmost spooky places around the globe.

The Island of the Dolls, Mexico

Islands are popular destinations because of their beautiful and peaceful landscapes. This Halloween, let us give you a tour of the world’s creepiest island, Isla de las Munecas – The Island of Dolls, just south of Mexico City. The Island is dedicated to the soul of a poor lost girl who met her fate in the strange surrounding waters. The Island is home to hundreds of terrifying dolls. The dolls look threatening in daylight but in the night, they are even more disturbing. The local legend says that a girl was found drowned in mysterious circumstances many years ago and these dolls are possessed by the spirit of her.

The Hill of Crosses, Lithuania

The sight of the thousands of crosses which appear to grow on the hill in Lithuania is as terrifying as those dolls. After the 1831 Uprising, the tradition of leaving a cross began in Lithuania in memory of the dead rebels, with no bodies to bury. As estimated in 2006, there are more than 100,000 crosses lined up on a hill. For many, it is a pilgrimage for hundreds of years but it looks quite horrifying. There are crosses of every size, design, and material. It is a powerful testament to religious devotion.

Pripyat, Ukraine

Have you ever heard of an empty city? Pripyat in northern Ukraine is known as a ghost town; near the Ukraine-Belarus border. It housed the workers of Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the Soviet Union, one of the largest nuclear power plants in Europe. It was a city with a population of 49,360 before the Chernobyl disaster. It’s been declared as too radioactively dangerous for human habitation for at least 24,000 years. A beautiful yet decaying city of history.

Sedlec Ossuary, Czech Republic

Known as The Church of Bones, this is a small Roman Catholic chapel in the Czech Republic. The church has an artful collection of skeletons of 70,000 plague victims of 1318. The chapel lies beneath the cemetery church of All Saints. ‘Skull Church,’ the macabre building, contains bodies that have been dismembered, de-fleshed and reassembled into decorative features including a bone chandelier, chalices and even a family crest constructed from human remains.

Tuol Sleng, Cambodia

Welcome to the Killing Fields Museum of Cambodia. It was a high school later renamed as S-21 Prison and became a Choeung Ek Killing Field, a torture, interrogation, and execution center. Out of the 14,000 people who entered the center, only seven survived. They photographed each inmate and created an astonishing photographic archive. More than 6,000 horrifying portraits have been discovered. The most haunted were the portraits taken by Khmer Rouge.

Pendle Hill, Lancashire

Pendle Hill is surrounded by bewitching towns and villages of Lancashire. It’s most famous for the notorious witch trials of 1612. It is a complete isolated land. There is no escaping to this immense attraction, 400 years ago the Pendle Witches were sentenced to death on the hill for their acts of witchcraft.

Aokigahara Forest, Japan

All of those who love trees and greenery are you ready to visit the Sea of Trees, the Aokigahara Forest. It is also called the Suicide Forest or “the perfect place to die.” It is the world’s second most popular place to take one’s life. Japanese spiritualists believe that these suicides are because of the Aokigahara trees, generating paranormal activity. Police have mounted signs reading “Your life is a precious gift from your parents,” and “Please consult the police before you decide to die!” on trees throughout.

The Tower of London, England

The Tower of London is not only one of the greatest castles but also an infamous prison. According to the legends, the enormous stone tower is haunted by dozens of souls whose lives ended within the grey walls. These haunted souls include Thomas Becket, Edward V and Richard of Shrewsbury, who were murdered here in 1483. Anne Boleyn who was beheaded at the Tower Green and Catherine Howard who was executed in 1942.