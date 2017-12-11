What Not to Do Whilst Travelling

At some point or another, we have all fallen for common travel mistakes. Knowing some of these common mistakes and how to avoid them can help you save both time and money on your travels.

Here are a few common mistakes and how to overcome them.

Don’t eat near the main tourist sights

Restaurants located near to major tourist sights are often over-priced and inauthentic. Many restaurants surrounding major tourist attractions compete to attract tourists by promising local and tasty food. However, due to their location and almost guaranteed business from tourists looking for a convenient place to eat, these restaurants often raise their prices and serve food that is not always as good quality as elsewhere. In an attempt to find a more authentic dining experience, enjoy good quality food and save money, it is worth heading slightly further away from the tourist sights and looking for less touristy restaurants.

Don’t try to fit too much in

When you are visiting a destination that you have always dreamed of seeing, it is easy to get carried away and to try to fit all of the main attractions into a few days. However, doing this can lead to you feeling exhausted and disappointed. The danger of fitting too much in is trying to stick to a tight schedule which may ultimately result in you rushing around museums and other attractions without allowing yourself to truly appreciate what the sight has to offer. Planning fewer attractions into the visit does not only mean that you can enjoy each sight more but will also prevent you being left exhausted.

Don’t over plan

This one is quite similar to the previous point, however, aside from trying to fit too much in, it is important not to stick too tightly to your initial plan. Once you arrive you may discover other sights that you want to see or even just an area that you want to explore more. Leaving a bit of extra time in your plan and being prepared to alter your itinerary can lead to you discovering many more exciting sights that you had not considered before.

Don’t just stick to the main tourist sights

This one obviously depends on how long you are spending in your destination. If you are only there for a short period of time the main attractions are obviously a great starting point, however, many cities have so much to offer aside from these major sights. You get to discover so much that a city has to offer just by wandering around and exploring the smaller side streets. There are also many smaller, lesser-known museums in many cities which are usually cheaper, or even free, compared to the most popular museums and still provide a very enjoyable experience.

Check the time of year

Most places generally have certain times of year that are better to visit than others so doing some research before you plan a trip can help to ensure you experience the best that the location has to offer. For example, if you want a chance of seeing the Northern Lights it is best to plan your trip during the winter months. Similarly, if you want to gain a ‘true’ Parisian experience it is best not to plan a visit in August since most of the locals go on holiday and many local businesses close. Having said this, most destinations offer different experiences at different times of the year and unless you have a particular sight or experience in mind each season offers a different and interesting experience that you are in no doubt likely to enjoy, it is just worth checking the advice on when to visit a location.