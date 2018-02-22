Wessex Scene’s Top 2018 Destinations

Have you ever fallen in love with a city? I know I have. Berlin is that city. It is a city that captured my heart and I always wish to go back. It is a city with a vibrant and changing history, where monuments and buildings make you feel, happy and sad. The nightlife is incredible, nothing beats knocking back drinks on a rooftop of a bar overlooking an incredible view of a bustling city. I could go on and talk about generics of a city like food or drink or museums, but that would ruin the wonder and magic of Berlin. It is a city where you could end up anywhere, from a backstreet with performers and graffiti-covered walls to an open-air amphitheater on a disused airfield where everyone sings along to Wonderwall. For me, Berlin is a perfect adventure and I think everyone should visit even if it is just once.

4. Sihanoukville, Cambodia, Freya Millard

I could not recommend the city of Sihanoukville in Cambodia highly enough. Cambodia as a country is an incredible travel experience that really hits all the criteria for those who seek a good adventure. The natural scenery in Sihanoukville is just phenomenal, the colours so vivid and the atmosphere so optimistic. The beaches here are a slice of paradise and whilst you’re drifting in the sparkling sun-warmed sea you’ll realise just how incredible this planet truly is and just how small your troubles back at home are. On top of that, the nightlife here is brilliant with cheap drinks and cheesy music. There are clubs all across the beachfront, fire dancers and performers lined up and fireworks hitting the sky at night, it’s honestly the stuff of dreams.

5.Uganda, Chelsea Smith

Lush green hills surround the islands in the south, dense rain-forest cloaks Bwindi’s Impenetrable Rain-forest while flat savanna provides perfect safari in the north. Uganda is often named the ‘pearl of Africa’ at the heart of the continent, with Lake Victoria covering a third of the country, Uganda has so much to offer. For the thrill seeking students among us go from grade five white water rapids, to standing within metres of the protected Highland Mountain Gorillas. For the less adventurers spend your days canoeing from island to island, swim in the shadow of a volcano and shower by moonlight. Uganda is an incredible place that can accommodate for any trip you might have planned, not to mention the local gin is out of this world.