Surviving Long Journeys

Far-flung travel destinations are the dream, the journey to get there- not so much. 7-hour flights, layovers, 14-hour train journeys and all day coach trips can have you questioning if its worth it. Once you get there, a couple of weeks of adventure have you forgetting about the pain it took to get there until you must turn around, go home and do it all again.

There are plenty of lists of tips out there, but not all tips will work for everyone. You may prefer for your long distant flight to be over and done with in one really long flight. Others may find it better to break it up with a layover. Travel tips are always a little ambiguous; take them with a pinch of salt and adapt them into your own.

Have Comfort in Mind

Think about comfort when you’re booking. In many cases, you can get a coach for a cheaper price than a plane but really consider what this means before you book your tickets. Recently I almost signed myself up for a 48hour journey in a coach across South Asia before I checked the price of plane tickets – I could do the same journey for the equivalent of £5 more, a slight shift of route, and 45hours less travel time by plane. Be flexible and make sure you check all your options before handing over money for a journey that might well ruin your back for the rest of your trip.

Be Organised

One thing we can all do to ensure our long journeys are as pain-free as possible is to make sure we’ve got all the details together, organised and easy to access. This means doing a little prep before you step on board the plane/train/insert any mode of travel you wish here. Make sure you have noted down, somewhere easily accessible, your times of departure, arrival, any connections you need, flight numbers, and most of important of all directions to your final destination once you’re dropped off. There is nothing worse than standing at a train station with absolutely no idea where to go to get to your bed after a day’s travel. You can have this all saved on your phone, or in a travel notebook, or tickets and directions all stored away safely in a travel wallet, which also has room for your passport and ID cards.

Be Prepared

Time to talk comfort. Depending on what climate you’re travelling in, you’re going to need some different things. For example, if you’re in a hot climate travelling by bus/train you might want to consider taking a hand-held fan to save you from the stuffy air. However, something I would advise taking no matter where you are is a blanket. Even better a light sleeping bag that folds up small- this can be used in hostels for bedding, on the road as a pillow, and for cold airplane flights something warm to back the cabin a little cosier.