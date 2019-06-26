Trips Within an Hour

Whilst Southampton has plenty to offer, the summer is also the perfect time to explore. Here are some of the best places to visit within an hour of Southampton:

Salisbury is a beautiful historic city. Here you can visit the famous Salisbury Cathedral, before taking a bus tour from the city to visit the iconic Stonehenge.

Get the train to Salisbury from Southampton Central Station in 30 minutes.

To experience some of Britain’s beautiful countryside, hire a bike in Brockenhurst, then cycle through Lyndhurst to a traditional pub for lunch. Look out for the wild ponies on the way!

Get the train to Brockenhurst from Southampton Central Station.

The 7 mile stretch of beach makes Bournemouth the perfect place for sun, sea and sand. Hire a deckchair and enjoy some fish and chips on the seafront for the best experience.

Get the train to Bournemouth from Southampton Central Station in 30 minutes.

To understand English culture, explore Chichester’s past in The Novium Museum, before watching one of the amazing shows at the Festival Theatre.

Get the train to Chichester from Southampton Central Station in 55 minutes.