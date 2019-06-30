Summer Trips for Pre-Sessional Students

Southampton has a lot of things to do but the surrounding regions have a lot to offer too. During your time as a pre-sessional student, you can go on special trips arranged as part of your course to some of these exciting places around the south of the UK – a beautiful country with great culture and history.

Here they are:

Bath

This picturesque city in the valley of the River Avon dates back to Roman times, and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. As well as the famous Roman Baths, it has amazing architecture like the Royal Crescent and Pulteney Bridge. It’s only 90 minutes from Southampton by train.

Bournemouth ­

Located in the county of Dorset, a 45-minute train ride west of Southampton, this is one of England’s most popular seaside towns, with a spectacular beach and pier. Here, you can explore a traditional British seafront, set amongst some of the country’s most beautiful coastline.

Oxford

Roughly 80 minutes away on the train, this city is so much more than its famous university. It’s home to some of the best museums in the world, and has some wonderful buildings- some were used to film scenes from Harry Potter!

These trips are a great opportunity to have some authentic British experiences – so why not try one? You might make some new friends, and it’s a fun thing to do before you get too busy at university!