What To Do In Winchester

Winchester, the ancient capital of England under Alfred the Great, is just over ten miles from Southampton, and offers various activities, places to eat, and historical sites.

Students at our Winchester Campus can get a subsidised bus pass and have access to the free shuttle, which departs from Highfield Interchange. Those who don’t study in Winchester can take the shuttle, the Bluestar 1 bus or a train from Central Station. Once in the city, you can explore 1,000 years of history in Europe’s longest cathedral, which features medieval carvings, wall paintings and the burial place of author Jane Austen. The £6 ticket gives you unlimited entry with guided tours for one year.

For film fans, Everyman Cinema offers a relaxed atmosphere with spacious sofas, nostalgic sweets and fruity wines. If you still aren’t quite ready to go home, Winchester offers a great nightlife. Beware of high prices in some of the independent pubs, but if you’re looking for craft beers or unique cocktails, you might enjoy a trip to Alfie’s beer garden or the Pitcher & Piano restaurant/bar .

For shopping, Winchester also hosts independent stores, like The Old Fashioned Sweetie Shop and Winchester Antiquarian Books, and famous retail chains, like Primark and New Look. Finally, every Wednesday the city hosts a brilliant food and produce market along Middle Brook Street. The city is also famous for its Christmas market, which is open from mid-November. With so much to explore, you’d be a fool to miss out on what Winchester has to offer.