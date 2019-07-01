48 Hours In… Vienna

During exam season, a moment of procrastination led me down a dangerous path of browsing flights, and I discovered some information that I thought it was necessary to share… You can travel to Vienna and back for £30 next month!

I was lucky enough to visit this beautiful city earlier this year and absolutely loved it, so for any of you who considering snapping up those cheap flights to celebrate the end of your exams, here are a few tips on how to spend a weekend in Austria’s capital.

We stayed in an Airbnb in the Rossau area of the city, which I would highly recommend. It feels very safe, the buildings are stunning, and it’s a great location to have as a base while you explore the city. There was a metro station at the end of our road and there are plenty of bus and tram stops around for all the different lines, which enabled us to travel to all the places we wanted to visit. I would highly recommend getting a weekend travel pass, which are very reasonably priced and allow you to take as much public transport as you’d like while you are there. It’s a fairly big city and many of the sights are outside of the city centre itself so if you’re short on time, or it’s particularly warm, a travel pass is a no brainer. I would advise you to make sure that you validate your tickets though. It’s not enough just to have a ticket – you need to validate it the first time you use it, otherwise you could receive a fine if caught.

In terms of the sights, I would recommend visiting some of the beautiful Viennese palaces like Schonbrunn and Belvedere which are absolutely stunning. Have a wander around the gardens if you’re on a budget or pay to go inside and explore if you’ve got time to spare. Schonbrunn Palace’s gardens are particularly gorgeous and you can walk up to the Gloriette for amazing views or visit the Tiergarten (zoo), which has pandas and a polar bear!

In the city centre, I would recommend visiting Rathaus, the city hall, a stunning building as well as a key place for events. This is where the famous Christmas markets are located and the fantastic ice world from January to March. In the summer they have outdoor film screenings here so it’s well worth checking out. It’s a particularly busy area so watch out for pickpockets!

The city centre is full of beautiful buildings such as St Stephen’s Cathedral and Hofburg Palace, and I would recommend checking out the luxury shopping areas in the Innere Stadt and the many museums in the Museumsquartier. Across the river and into Leopoldstadt, the Prater amusement park has a giant ferris wheel which I would highly recommend going on for fantastic views of the city. Not far from here, Das Loft is a great bar to go to if you fancy some cocktails with amazing views.

Obviously, a large part of a city break is trying the local cuisine, and in Vienna the most famous culinary treat is schnitzel. We understood that Figlmüller was the place to try true Viennese schnitzel and it would recommend it as a casual, central spot with delicious food. Sadly I cannot say the same for another Viennese delicacy but one that you must try nonetheless; the käsekreiner. These are sausages filled with cheese and though I can’t say they were my one of my favourites, they are an authentic Viennese food which you can get from any Würselstand. If you’ve got a sweet tooth, like me, then you’ll probably prefer to try apfelstrudel or sachertorte, which we tried at Café Central, a traditional Viennese café in the Innere Stadt but be warned, you may have to queue! If you’re a big foodie, the Nashmarkt is a must-visit market where you can try many Viennese specialities.

If I’ve persuaded you to plump for those cheap flights then make sure to get your travel insurance sorted as soon as possible and it’s always a good idea to read the FCO’s travel advice for Austria.