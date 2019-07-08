The Top 13 Most Instagram-able Travel Locations

In a time where social media detoxes are all the rage, Instagram and sharing your holiday snaps get a bit of a bad rap. Yeah sure, if you go on holiday just for the cute pictures and Insta-likes, you’ve probably got some validation issues you need to address, but I think at this point we all know that Instagram is a calculated and overly-positive snapshot of a minuscule part of our lives. So, as long as you’re aware that the pics posted aren’t the end all be all, what’s wrong with sharing a cute pic of myself by the ocean? I’m definitely guilty of spamming Instagram whenever I’m on holiday, and if you also like documenting your travels, this article is for you!

Recently, Mybaggage.com have revealed the top 13 most Instagram-able locations on Earth. While it may not be the best idea to plan your vacation based on likes and comments, here’s a list of some scenic views you might want to check out.

Nr 13: Notting Hill, London, UK

You don’t have to leave the country to get them likes going, London’s Notting Hill provides a beautiful background to your OOTDs with its cool and colourful architecture, so it’s definitely a worthy addition to your feed. Not to mention all the witty captions you can use as an ode to the 1999 masterpiece starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant.

Nr 12: Arashiyama Bamboo Grove, Kyoto, Japan

Trip Advisor also recommends giving this one a go! In the beautiful city of Kyoto, the former capital of Japan, you can find the stunning Arashiyama forest. Take a stroll through the tall bamboo and ponder about life, (and all the likes you’re about to get).

Nr 11: Machu Picchu, Peru

If you’ve ever seen a travel lad’s Tinder profile, it’s probably no surprise to you that Machu Picchu made the list. Regardless of whether that boy screwed you over or not, this 15th Century Incan Citadel provides some stunning views over the Urubamba River. Even Hollywood’s own Rob Lowe made it there!

Nr 10: Kruger National Park, South Africa

‘In a bad mood? Here’s a baby elephant.’ If the dog trick didn’t work, give this one a try. Because the only thing that cures millennial depression is cute animals.

Nr 9: Times Square, New York, USA

If South African nature reserves aren’t for you, how about a trip to the concrete jungle? The bright lights and beautiful chaos of New York are absolutely iconic, and certainly deserve a spot on your travel bucket list. You might even run into a celebrity and even further up your Insta-game.

Nr 8: Taj Mahal, Agra, India

The stunning Indian Mausoleum is an UNESCO world heritage site for a reason. The ivory-white marble mansion was built in 1632 and houses its commissioner’s wife’s tomb. It’s known as one of the most beautiful places in the world, next to you in your latest post of course.

Nr 7: St. Basil’s Cathedral, Moscow, Russia

Gaudí who? Moscow isn’t what most people think of when they imagine their next holiday, but the St Basil’s Cathedral is the pièce de résistance of Russian architecture. The funky shapes and colours are one of a kind, and certainly worth the cold Russian snow.

Nr 6: Santorini, Greece

With views like these, it’s easy to dream yourself away into your very own Mamma Mia love story. The contrast between the bright white and clear blue make Santorini a perfect location for your next Instagram pic.

Nr 5: Fontana di Trevi, Rome, Italy

Throw a coin in, wish for infinite Instagram likes. The Baroque fountain was finished in 1762 and can be found in the centre of Rome, awaiting your camera flashes.

Nr 4: Blue Lagoon, Grindavík, Iceland

Iceland’s Geothermal wonders are made for Instagram. With built-in, all-natural, smoke machines and wind blowers, you’re sure to have all your followers smash that like button. Chill in some hot spring water and who knows, if you’re lucky, you may even spot the northern lights!

Nr 3: Chefchaouen, Morocco

This Moroccan town is like a Halsey song, everything is blue. Make sure to match your ‘fit to the beautiful cobalt of Chefchaouen to spice up your feed.

Nr 2: Lago di Braies, South Tyrol, Italy

If you’ve ever been to Italy, you’re probably not surprised it creeped its way onto the list not once, but twice. This particular lake is situated in the southern parts of the country and is travel friendly all year round, offering either sunset kayak rides or snow-capped mountains.

Nr 1: Horseshoe Bend, Arizona, USA

Beating its slightly more famous cousin the Grand Canyon, Horseshoe Bend takes the number one spot on this list. Go for a hike and view the horseshoe-shaped bend of the Colorado River from up above.