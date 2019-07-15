Summer City Break Spotlight: The Côte d’Azur

The south of France is viewed as an elite holiday destination for the wealthy and their posses, but despite the yachts and casinos of Monaco, there is a student budget friendly and stunning side to the Côte d’Azur.

If the party islands Magaluf and Malia aren’t for you, and you love a hot beach, a historical town, and access to a range of food, wine, and bars, Nice could be for you. For a student budget, of all the towns on the coast, Nice is by far the most affordable, and by no means pales in comparison to the other stunning towns in this part of France.

If you like the film festival, Cannes is only a seven euro return train to go and see the sights. With a gorgeous Ferris wheel on the edge of the land and a lovely row of restaurants and stores, it is a slightly more wealthy and slick town than Nice is, but does not in any way lack charm and warmth.

Monaco is another short train journey away (for the same price), and if Bond and luxury is your thing, you have to go. A haven for the richest of the rich, with stunning cars and beautiful bars and clothes, it is absolutely incredible.

Budget wise, as I’ve mentioned, public transport is cheap, particularly the tram system. Aside from that, you can get an Airbnb in the Nice Old Town, which is one of the most stunning places I’ve ever been, for 210 euros each across three people. Flights, if booked in advance, are quick and fairly similar in price, and you can get groceries and a cracking bottle of wine for a pretty decent price too.

It has everything from the beach, to shopping, to authentic French food, and I couldn’t recommend it for a city break more.