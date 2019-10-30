Around The World In Unique Hotels

Sometimes you get bored of the regular hotels and hostels, but there are plenty of beautiful, unusual places to stay around the world (provided you have enough money!) From the unusual to the downright strange, this is a guide to the world’s most unique hotels, featuring a spaceship tree house, ice hotels, and underwater masterpieces.

No Man’s Fort, Solent, Portsmouth

I thought we would start local with No Man’s Fort, Solent, Portsmouth. No Man’s Fort is a Victorian fort that was originally built between 1867 and 1880 to protect Portsmouth from an attack from Napoleon III. It has since been converted into a 23-bedroom luxury hotel that features a lighthouse penthouse suite, nightclub, hot tub, and laser quest arena. Rooms start from £199 per night and guests usually only stay for one night. It is described as more of a ‘corporate away day’ than a long-stay destination.

Treehotel, Harads, Sweden

Ice Hotel, Jukkasjärvi, Sweden

Atlantis The Palm, Dubai

Slightly further afield in the pine forests of Harads, Sweden is where Treehotel is situated. It boasts 7 unique tree houses, including one modelled on a UFO (pictured) which gives guests a throwback to the final scene of the cult classic E.T. The UFO takes you to a space-inspired world with a starry sky in the ceiling and an interior that follows the same theme. You can even feel the UFO moving as it is suspended from the trees.In the beautiful Nordic country of Sweden, is the iconic Ice Hotel. The hotel is built each year with over 1,000 tons of ice and provides its guests with a unique and grand igloo experience. Due to it’s newly installed solar panels, guests can now stay in the Ice Hotel all year round. The rooms start at £260 per night and you have the opportunity to experience the Ice Bar, where champagne is served ‘in the rocks’.One of the world’s most iconic underwater hotels, boasting a 5-star rating and a hefty £5,500 per night price tag, Atlantis The Palm is one of the world’s most exclusive hotels. Set alongside a gigantic aquarium, the underwater suites at Atlantis The Palm are pretty much the most awe-inspiring hotel rooms you could imagine staying in.

Giraffe Manor, Nairobi, Kenya

To finish off our around-the-world tour of weird and wacky hotels, we are in Kenya with one of my favourite hotels, Giraffe Manor. This stunning hotel harks back to the 1930’s when European visitors first travelled to Kenya to indulge in safari holidays and take in the big five . The most unique thing about Giraffe Manor is the friendly herd of resident Rothschild’s giraffes that share the hotel grounds. The giraffes are often known to poke their long necks through the windows to share mealtimes with guests.

And there you have it, a list of places to consider the next time you’re bored at the prospect of staying in another regular B&B.