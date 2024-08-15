Do You Want to Write to Wessex Scene?

Many think that writing for a student publication is daunting, and we get that. However, it is so much easier than you may think!

Many think we’re a professional newsroom, or have rigorous standards… but that could not be further from the truth.

Wessex Scene is a fun opportunity to meet new people, build up a portfolio, and get your writing edited and published.

Below is a run down on what we do and how you could get involved.

Our Website:

On our website, Wessex Scene covers everything you could ever wish to write about… from the benches of the House of Commons to Jesters Nightclub, it’s all there!

For the website, articles are published across the year, and can come under any of our sections.

Unlike our magazines, there is no set theme, so the website is your oyster – is there news story that interests you? is there something on your mind? do you fancy some humour in a pause article? The list goes on.

Our Magazines:

Wessex Scene will aim to produce 6 magazines across the 24/25 academic year and everyone is welcome to get involved.

Each magazine takes a theme, for example, our latest edition “Change and Adaption”.

We run a series of workshops to construct these magazines, from writing articles to illustrating and designing the magazines.

Keep an eye on our socials or join our WhatsApp community to get involved!

How to Get Involved?

It’s easy. If you have got this far, there’s no excuse!