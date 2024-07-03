General Election 2024: Why you should vote

The general election campaigns have come to a close. Thursday 4th of July beckons. Politicians can no longer persuade you to vote for them. It is now in your hands to choose who you wish to see running our country.

Despite the fact that many of the leading party’s policy issues impact young people the most, 18-24 year olds represent the lowest election turnout out of all of the age demographics across the last three elections. If you are someone who “isn’t interested in politics”, you’re not alone in this fact.

However, from what seems like the distant debates of the House of Commons, politics impacts the everyday lives of everyone up and down the country. From accessing a GP appointment to the cost of a train ticket: it all begins in politics.

Here’s why you should take to the polls tomorrow: